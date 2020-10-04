White House official says it's better Trump was hospitalized while he could still walk to avoid images of him being carried

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks to Marine One to go to Walter Reed Military Medical Centre after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, 2020.

President Donald Trump walked across the White House lawn to a helicopter which took him to Walter Reed Medical Centre on Friday, after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

One White House official told The New York Times it was better to hospitalize Trump while he could still walk, to avoid publicly assisting him if his condition deteriorates.

The president’s hospitalisation could point to his symptoms already worsening.

A masked President Donald Trump walked across the White House lawn, gave a thumbs up to onlookers, and boarded a helicopter for Walter Reed Medical Centre on Friday evening.

Earlier that day, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had announced they tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president had also developed a fever, cough, congestion, and fatigue by the time he was admitted to the hospital, aides told The New York Times.

Trump will be staying at Walter Reed for “the next few days,” the White House said in a statement, adding that the decision came “out of an abundance of caution.”

But one unnamed administration official told the Times that it was better for Trump to leave while he could still walk to avoid the president being publicly assisted out of the White House if his condition turns severe.

If Trump gets better, the hospital stay will have ultimately been “inconsequential politically,” the Times’ Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman wrote.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters President Donald Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, Friday, October 2, 2020.

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said in a brief video message shared Friday before he was hospitalized.

Hospitalisation could point to worsening symptoms

Trump is a 74-yeas-old obese male â€” all factors that substantially increase his likelihood of severe illness and death from the coronavirus. The early hospitalisation could be a sign that his condition has already begun to deteriorate, experts said.

“It might mean he’s now sleepy or confused… or, more likely, short of breath, cough and/or low oxygen level, indicating lung involvement,” Bob Watcher, Chair of the Department of Medicine at University of California San Francisco, tweeted on Friday. “Yes, the threshold to hospitalize the president is probably lower than for average person, but still â€” it’s not good.”

At this point, Watcher estimated the president’s risk of death to be greater than 10%.

Jabin Botsford/Getty Images White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, left, and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, both wearing face masks listen as President Donald J. Trump participates in a vaccine development event in the Rose Garden at the White House on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Washington, DC.

At Walter Reed, Trump has received his first dose of the anti-viral drug remdesivir, White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo Friday night.

Remdesivir, developed by biotechnology giant Gilead Sciences, is given as a five-day or 10-day infusion. Studies have shown that it can help hospitalized patients with COVID-19 recover faster than they do with a placebo.

Before leaving for the hospital, Trump also received an injection of Regeneron’s experimental antibody drug, according to Conley.

