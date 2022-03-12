Trump held a contest for small donors to have dinner with him, but no one won the prize, report says

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump’s PAC offered small donors the chance to win a dinner with him in New Orleans last week.

No one won the prize, and Trump met with influential donors instead, The Washington Post reported.

A Trump spokesperson said no winner was chosen due to an “administrative” error.

Former President Donald Trump‘s political action committee offered supporters the chance to win an intimate dinner with him if they donated money, but no one received the prize, according to The Washington Post.

Small donors were teased in e-mails from the Save America PAC with the promise of a plane ticket, a “very nice hotel,” and a meal with the former president in New Orleans if they donated “any amount,” the newspaper reported. The total retail value of the prize, according to the PAC, is about $3,000.

But four people familiar with the matter told The Post that no flight or hotel was booked, and Trump did not partake in a one-on-one dinner with a prizewinner.

Instead of taking part in the New Orleans dinner, The Post reported that the former president met with a handful of influential donors who had given tens of thousands of dollars each.

The Office of Donald J. Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on Saturday morning.

In a comment provided to The Post, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said Friday that no winner was chosen due to an administrative error.

“President Trump has awarded more than 100 prizes to contest winners across America, but due to an administrative error in this individual circumstance, the contest winner was not properly notified for last weekend’s event in New Orleans,” Budowich told The Post. “Consistent with the rules of the sweepstakes, a substitute prize will be awarded to the winner.”

He did not clarify what the substitute prize was, the paper reported.

The Republican Party held a separate contest for small donors to meet Trump in New Orleans last weekend. The prize went to a couple from Mississippi, per a party official, according to The Post.