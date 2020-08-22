Trump is holding a funeral for his brother Robert at the White House, doing something that hasn't been done since 1936

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert after winning the presidency in 2016.

A funeral ceremony is set to be held for President Donald Trump’s brother at the White House on Friday afternoon.

Robert Trump died on Saturday from an undisclosed illness. He was 71.

It’s rare for the White House to be the setting for a funeral service.

The last time remains were brought to the White House was in 1963 after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

But the last time the deceased body of a private citizen was brought to the White House was in 1936.

The ceremony is set to be held in the East Room. Trump has invited roughly 200 friends and relatives, and he will cover the cost, the New York Times reported.

The East Room is not typically used for funerals, and this event will mark a rare occurrence at the White House.

President Abraham Lincoln’s body laid in state in the East Room in 1865, as did Kennedy’s in 1963.

So, there is a precedent for funerals to be held at the White House. But the last time the deceased body of a private citizen was brought to the White House was in 1936, ABC News reported, when a funeral was held there for Louis Howe, an adviser to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Robert Trump died in New York at the age of 71 from an undisclosed illness. He’d reportedly been sick for several months.

Discussing his desire to hold a service for his brother at the White House, Trump on Monday said: “I think he’d be greatly honoured. He loves our country. He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country.”

