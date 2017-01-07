2 weeks before his inauguration, Trump again tweets about Hillary Clinton's scrapped election night fireworks show

President-elect Donald Trump again brought up Hillary Clinton’s canceled fireworks show on Twitter, boasting that she and the Democrats were never going to win over his supporters.

“Hillary and the Dems were never going to beat the PASSION of my voters,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “They saw what was happening in the last two weeks before … and knew they were in big trouble — which is why they cancelled their big fireworks at the last minute. THEY SAW A MOVEMENT LIKE NEVER BEFORE.”

Trump had brought up the fireworks show earlier this week when he tweeted: “I thought and felt I would win big, easily over the fabled 270 (306). When they cancelled fireworks, they knew, and so did I.”

Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, canceled her planned fireworks show over the Hudson River in New York the day before the election. Trump ended up winning handily over her in the Electoral College, though Clinton accumulated more popular votes nationwide.

NOW WATCH: 11 facts that show how different Russia is from the rest of the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.