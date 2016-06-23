'I'm with you': Trump takes aim at Clinton's campaign slogan

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an event at Trump SoHo Hotel, June 22, 2016 in New York City.

Donald Trump took aim at Hillary Clinton’s campaign slogan during a scathing speech delivered in Manhattan on Wednesday.

“Her campaign slogan is, ‘I’m with her.’ You know what my response to that is? I’m with you, the American people,” Trump said.

“She thinks it’s all about her,” he continued. “I know it’s all about you. I know it’s all about making America great again for all Americans.”

Trump added, “Our country lost its way when we stopped putting the American people first.”

The remarks came in a lengthy speech targeting Clinton on a variety of issues. Trump slammed the presumptive Democratic nominee’s record as secretary of state, arguing her entire political career had been about acquiring power to build a personal fortune.

