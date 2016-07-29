Donald Trump launches into raging tweetstorm in response to Hillary Clinton's big speech

Photo: Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Donald Trump long to launch a tweetstorm in response to Hillary Clinton’s major address to accept the Democratic nomination Thursday at the party’s convention in Philadelphia.

The Republican presidential nominee, who laid out his own vision for the US last week at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, said Clinton’s “vision” for the world is “borderless” and “working people” will “have no power, no jobs, no safety.”

Clinton, Trump said, is followed by “corruption and devastation” wherever she goes.”

Read his tweets below:

Hillary’s refusal to mention Radical Islam, as she pushes a 550% increase in refugees, is more proof that she is unfit to lead the country.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

Our way of life is under threat by Radical Islam and Hillary Clinton cannot even bring herself to say the words.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

Hillary will never reform Wall Street. She is owned by Wall Street!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

Hillary’s vision is a borderless world where working people have no power, no jobs, no safety.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

Hillary’s wars in the Middle East have unleashed destruction, terrorism and ISIS across the world.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

No one has worse judgement than Hillary Clinton – corruption and devastation follows her wherever she goes.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

The Trump campaign also released a statement from Stephen Miller, a senior campaign adviser:

“Hillary Clinton’s speech was an insulting collection of clichés and recycled rhetoric. She spent the evening talking down to the American people she’s looked down on her whole life.” “Hillary Clinton talks about unity, about E Pluribus Unum, but her globalist agenda denies American citizens the protections to which they are all entitled — tearing us apart. Her radical amnesty plan will take jobs, resources and benefits from the most vulnerable citizens of the United States and give them to the citizens of other countries. Her refusal to even say the words ‘Radical Islam’, or to mention her disaster in Libya, or her corrupt email scheme, all show how little she cares about the safety of the American people.” “It’s a speech delivered from a fantasy universe, not the reality we live in today.” “Hillary Clinton says America is stronger together. But in Hillary Clinton’s America, millions of people are left out in the cold. She only stands together with the donors and special interests who’ve bankrolled her entire life. Excluded from Hillary Clinton’s America are the suffering people living in our inner cities, or the victims of open borders and drug cartels, or the people who’ve lost their jobs because of the Clintons’ trade deals, or any hardworking person who doesn’t have enough money to get a seat at Hillary Clinton’s table.”

