Trump says his heart is with ‘persecuted’ January 6 rioters as Washington DC braces for a protest in support of ‘political prisoners’

The U.S. Capitol is seen behind newly-erected fencing on September 17, 2021 ahead of the ‘Justice for J6’ rally scheduled for September 18, in Washington, United States. (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A protest at the Capitol in support of those arrested after the Jan 6 insurrection is expected on Saturday.

Donald Trump has pledged his support to those who rioted.

Security concerns in the Capitol are mounting, with high fencing in place and National Guard protecting the area.

Donald Trump says his “heart is with those standing for rioters” as police are on high alert for a right-wing rally in Washington DC on Saturday.

The ‘Justice for the J6’ riot rally is framed as a solidarity movement for the 560 people arrested in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

On his website, Donald Trump proclaimed his support and continued to peddle the falsehood that the 2020 election was rigged.

“Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election,” he said. “In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!” wrote the former president.

U.S. Capitol police patrol the Capitol grounds on September 17, 2021 amidst a state of heightened security ahead of the ‘Justice for J6’ rally scheduled for September 18, in Washington, United States (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The event is organized by Look Ahead America, which states it works to “empower patriotic Americans.” It is lead by Matt Braynard, who worked on the data team for Trump’s 2016 campaign,.

In a video, Braynard said that the goal of the rallies is to raise awareness about the civil rights violations endured by “political prisoners” arrested in the January 6 riot.

Concerns about the safety of the event are mounting, with 100 members of the Washington National Guard stationed at Capitol Hill. Insider’s Ryan Pickerell has the full story.