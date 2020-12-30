Trump ordered Mar-a-Lago staff to rip out Melania's redecorations to his private quarters when he returned for Christmas, says report

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images Donald Trump and Melania Trump seem at the White House on their way to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Trump is “moody” and has been reclusive since arriving on December 23, CNN said. However, his 500-person New Year’s Eve party is scheduled to go ahead.

President Donald Trump returned to his beachside Mar-a-Lago resort for a restful Christmas break but was so displeased with redecorations overseen by his wife Melania Trump that he ordered them to be torn out, CNN reported.

“He was not happy with it,” a source told CNN, adding that Trump berated resort staff upon arrival, telling them to remove “white marble and an abundance of dark wood.”

The staff quickly obliged the president’s order, CNN said.

Trump and the First Lady landed in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 23, and will return to Washington, DC, in the New Year.

The renovations were dreamed-up and overseen by the First Lady and her interior decorator, Tham Kannalikham.

ABC News was first to report that Mar-a-Lago was being renovated in November. In December, People magazine reported that the president’s quarters would be “expanded and spruced up” to “make it larger, more modern, and comfortable.”

Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock The Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, US.

It is not the first time that the First Lady’s interior design efforts have gone unappreciated by her husband.

Over Thanksgiving, Trump took issue with the renovations overseen by the First Lady at Camp David, the Maryland country retreat of US presidents, when he visited for the holiday, CNN said.

Just before taking office in 2016, Trump told journalists that Camp David was”very rustic” but didn’t express enthusiasm at visiting. “You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes,” he said.

Trump has been “moody” and kept to his private rooms throughout his stay at Mar-a-Lago, a club source told CNN, with another club source saying: “The vibe is off.”

However, Trump emerged on Monday night to say hello and congratulate a newly married couple, CNN said.

Pool / Pool / Getty Images Melania Trump.

The president’s 500-person New Year’s Eve party at the resort is scheduled to go ahead, CNN said.

Trump has yet to outline his plans post-presidency publicly. President-elect Joe Biden is set to take over the White House on January 20.

However, it is expected that Trump will move back to Mar-a-Lago.

In November, US Secret Service agents working on the president’s detail were asked whether they’d accept a transfer to Palm Beach, Florida, ABC News reported.

Even before his election loss, Trump and the First Lady took steps to deepen their ties with Florida. In September 2019, the pair changed their primary residence status from Manhattan to Palm Beach.

