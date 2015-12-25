Donald Trump has appeared on Fox News more than twice as much as any other candidate

Donald Trump has appeared on Fox News more than twice as much as anyone else in the Republican field.

The Republican frontrunner logged nearly 23 hours of airtime in 119 appearances on the network from May 1 to Dec. 15, according to progressive media watchdog Media Matters for America.

The next closest candidate, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, managed about 10 hours of airtime.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina rounded out the top five, logging between nine and nine and a half hours each.

Here’s how often the GOP candidates appeared on Fox News in 2015: https://t.co/pstMmczFGJ pic.twitter.com/1ask5rVjSV

— Media Matters (@mmfa) December 23, 2015

The entire GOP field has amassed more than 117 combined hours on Fox News, considerably more than 2012’s crop of Republican candidates, who spent 77 hours and 24 minutes on the network over a similar time frame.

The 2012 statistics may provide some consolation to Senator Ted Cruz and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who are both scraping by with just over six hours’ worth of appearances. In 2012, three weeks after the first primary, eventual Republican nominee Mitt Romney was still sitting in sixth place in the battle for airtime.

Trump’s domination of the airwaves is consistent with the latest CNN/ORC national poll, which shows him maintaining his sizable lead heading into the new year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.