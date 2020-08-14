Trump has dealt seniors, who represent 23% of registered voters, 2 devastating blows in a matter of days

Getty

President Donald Trump said he would block new funding for the US Postal Service because of mail-in voting which he claimed benefits Democrats, The Wall Street Journal reported.

However, the move could negatively impact seniors who rely on the US Postal Service to deliver their medications.

It’s the second move that negatively impacts senior residents that the president has made in a few days.

Trump also promised to scrap the payroll tax if he’s reelected. The payroll tax funds Social Security and Medicaid, which seniors rely on.

President Donald Trump on Thursday promised to block new funding for the US Postal Service in coronavirus-aid talks to limit efforts to expand mail-in-voting which he claims benefits Democrats, despite no evidence, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said in an interview with Fox Business Network on Thursday. “But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.”

While Trump slightly walked these comments back on Tuesday evening at a press briefing, a lack of funding for the USPS doesn’t just impact mail-in voting.

It also means that some senior citizens could have their prescriptions that are fulfilled by mail delayed.

Trump admits his attacks on USPS are to obstruct mail-in voting. But they are also delaying our seniors’ life-saving prescriptions. We must give USPS the funding it needs to eliminate these delays. https://t.co/1B4lE4zDQc — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) August 13, 2020

This is the second blow Trump has dealt to seniors, who’ll represent 23% of registered voters in November, in a matter of days.

According to the Pew Research Centre, this year almost a quarter of voters will be 65 years old or older, which is the highest share since at least 1970.

ConnectingVets reported that 80% of the Department of Veterans Affairs prescriptions are fulfilled by mail. The outlet reported that almost 500,000 prescriptions are processed daily by the Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy.

In a survey published by the National Community Pharmacist Association, 20% of adults over 40 said they exclusively get their medication by mail order.

Earlier this week, Trump pledged that if he was re-elected for a second term he would scrap the payroll tax. Business Insider previously reported that the payroll tax is used to fund Social Security and Medicare.

“If I’m victorious on November 3rd, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax,” Trump said at a press conference. “I’m going to make them all permanent.”

He later said: “In other words, I’ll extend it beyond the end of the year and terminate the tax. So we’ll see what happens.”

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65 as well as for younger Americans with disabilities.

Additionally, 58% of retirees said Social Security was a “major source” of income for them, according to an April 2020 Gallup poll.

