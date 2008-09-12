Trump Has Already Fired Potential "Celebrity Apprentice" Candidate Heather Mills

We noted a few months ago that Heather Mills was trying to negotiate a guest appearance on Celebrity Apprentice and pointed out she’d be better suited to be a contestant.

Well, apparently she agreed to join the ranks of the C-list has-beens jostlng for a chance to work for Trump, but NBC couldn’t take her demands so they fired her before she set foot on the show.

Access Hollywood: It appears Heather Mills has been “fired” before she ever set foot in Donald Trump’s boardroom.

Plans for the former model-turned-activist to join the cast of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” went awry according to Britain’s The Sun after the ex-Mrs. Paul McCartney reportedly insisted she be guaranteed a place in the finals of the reality show.

“The network was originally very keen on getting her involved,” an NBC source reportedly told the newspaper. “They thought it would be a clever move, attracting lots of publicity for the show… But her demands were ludicrous and it soon became clear that getting her involved would be a headache.”

The source claimed that the breaking point for “Celebrity Apprentice” producers concerned Mills’ insistence that her contract include a clause that would see her make it past boardroom elimination after boardroom elimination, all the way to the finals.

“It was the final straw when she said she wouldn’t take part unless she was a dead cert for the final — even after it was explained that wasn’t how the show worked,” the source said. “She was politely informed that NBC wouldn’t be following up their interest in her appearing.”

