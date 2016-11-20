Trump tweets 'Hamilton' cast should 'apologise' for addressing Mike Pence

Screenshot via Twitter A view of Vice President-elect Mike Pence and staffers settling in for a performance of ‘Hamilton.’

President-elect Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to comment on the “Hamilton” cast addressing Vice President-elect Mike Pence at the end of their show Friday night.

At the end of the show, cast member Brandon Victor Dixon urged Pence and Trump to embrace minorities and work to represent them in the White House.

Saturday morning Trump in two tweets stated that Pence was “harassed” and that the cast of “Hamilton” should “apologise” for what they did.

Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theatre by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

The Theatre must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologise!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

Dixon addressed Pence on Friday night with the following:

“We have a guest in the audience this evening. Vice President-elect Pence I see you walking out, but I hope you will hear us just a few more moments. There’s nothing to boo here ladies and gentlemen. We have a message for you sir. We hope that you will hear us out. I encourage everyone to pull out your phones and tweet because this message needs to be spread far and wide. Vice President-elect Pence we welcome you and we truly thank you for joining us here at Hamilton, an American Musical. We really do. We sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, out children, our parents or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. But we truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us. All of us. We truly thank you for sharing in this show, this wonderful American story told by a diverse group of men, women of different colours, creeds and orientations and we truly hope that you heard our message sir, because you all represent all of us.”

Dixon tweeted back Trump with this response:

@realDonaldTrump conversation is not harassment sir. And I appreciate @mike_pence for stopping to listen.

— Brandon Victor Dixon (@BrandonVDixon) November 19, 2016

Pence was met with boos when he entered the theatre earlier in the evening.

According to AP, Pence walked out of the theatre before Dixon finished his remarks but heard the rest from the lobby.

Watch Dixon’s speech below:

Yes #MikePence was at @HamiltonMusical here’s what we had to say pic.twitter.com/YIjt7JZ3gF

— G R E G O R Y (@ghaney22) November 19, 2016

