Trump cuts his own hair with ‘a huge pair of scissors,’ former aide claims in book

A former Trump aide says he cuts his own hair with a massive pair of scissors.

Stephanie Grisham’s forthcoming book was obtained by the Washington Post.

She says Trump’s scissors are fit for a ribbon cutting at one of his properties.

Little is known about about what makes former President Donald Trump’s hair so distinct, but a former staffer says in a new book that he cuts it himself with giant scissors.

Former White House press secretary and chief of staff to First Lady Melania Stephanie Grisham reveals in her forthcoming tell-all memoir that Trump uses “a huge pair of scissors that could probably cut a ribbon at an opening of one of his properties” to cut his hair, according to the Washington Post.

Trump’s attention to appearance and aesthetics is well-documented.

Another recent book, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s “Peril” recounts Trump’s fixation with the aesthetics and design of a particular Navy aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford.

Trump frequently complained about many aspects of the carriers, and was especially not a fan of the placement of the island, put toward the rear of the ship. Navy officials told Trump that the island was put toward the back to make it easier for pilots to land on it, the book says.

“It doesn’t look right. I have an eye for aesthetics,” Trump once told Gen. Mark Milley, according to the book, before running his hands through his hair and joking, “Can’t you tell?”

Grisham’s tell-all book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House,” is set to be released on October 5. The Post obtained a copy of the book ahead of publication.

In it, Grisham reveals new eye-popping and unflattering details about Trump, former First Lady Melania Trump, Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and other various White House characters.

Spokespeople for both Trump and the former first lady have publicly sought to discredit the contents of Grisham’s book and denounce her as a vengeful former employee seeking a payday.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington called the book “another pitiful attempt to cash in on the President’s strength and sell lies about the Trump family” and described Grisham as “disgruntled” in a statement to the Post.

The former first lady’s office previously decried Grisham’s book as “an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House,” saying, “through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.”