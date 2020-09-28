Trump spent more than $70,000 to style his hair when he was on 'The Apprentice' and wrote it off as a business expense: NYT

Fred Prouser/ReutersDonald Trump, then-host of the NBC television reality series ‘The Apprentice’, on March 10, 2006.
- President Donald Trump spent more than $US70,000 to style his hair when he was on “The Apprentice,” and he wrote off the costs as a business expense, The New York Times reported Sunday.
- The Times obtained Trump’s tax returns, compiling a much-anticipated report that details how the president has avoided paying taxes for much of the last two decades.
- According to the bombshell report, Trump paid more than $US70,000 on haircuts and styling when he hosted his reality show, “The Apprentice.”
- Additionally, nine Trump entities paid nearly $US100,000 to Ivanka Trump’s hair and makeup artist, according to The Times report.
- Both expenses were written off as business costs, which contributed to the reduction of Trump’s tax bill.
- The Times report, which includes “detailed information from his two years in office,” revealed that Trump has avoided paying federal income taxes for 10 of the last 15 years, and he paid just $US750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017.
- The tax-return data also showed that Trump’s businesses reported major losses, and he avoided paying income taxes “largely because he reported losing much more money than he made,” the report said.
- Trump’s business entities reported losses of at least $US315.6 million from his golf courses and $US55.5 million lost in his hotel in Washington DC, according to the data.
- At a press conference on Sunday, Trump denied The Times report. “It’s totally fake news. Made up, fake,” he told reporters at the White House.
- The president also fielded questions about how much he paid in taxes, saying, “It’s under audit, they have been under audit for a long time.”
- Read the full report by The Times here.
