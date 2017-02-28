TRUMP: I give myself an 'A+' for effort

President Donald Trump said he would give himself an “A+” for effort during his presidency, but only a “C or C+” for messaging, during an interview with “Fox and Friends” that aired Tuesday morning.

Host Ainsley Earhardt asked Trump how he would grade himself, “from an A to an F.”

Trump said he would give himself an A+ for effort, “but results are more important.”

To that end, the president said he would give himself an A for achievement, but only a C or C+ for messaging.

“I think I’ve done great things, but I don’t think I — I and my people — I don’t think we’ve explained it well enough to the American public,” Trump said.

The president is set to give an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

Watch the full “Fox and Friends” clip below:

How would @POTUS grade himself? Effort: A+ Messaging: C or C+ Achievement: A pic.twitter.com/2Pm0SxY71h

— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 28, 2017

