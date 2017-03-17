'If we're not going to take care of the people, I'm not signing anything': Trump says GOP healthcare bill still up for negotiation

Fox News President Donald Trump speaks with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

President Donald Trump said he would refuse to sign the GOP’s American Health Care Act if the bill fails to “take care of the people” in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night.

Trump said that the bill, which is controversial among Republicans, is “very preliminary” and will likely change during Senate negotiations.

“If we’re not going to take care of the people, I’m not signing anything,” Trump said.

Responding to a question from Carlson regarding how the bill’s tax cut for investors squares with Trump’s campaign promises to working and middle class communities, Trump agreed that the current version of the bill does not necessarily help many of those who voted for him.

“A lot of things aren’t consistent. But these are going to be negotiated,” Trump said. “We’ve got to go to the Senate. We’re going to see what happens in the Senate.”

Trump spent a significant portion of the conversation concerning healthcare reform criticising Democratic lawmakers for refusing to work with Republicans on the legislation.

“If we had the greatest healthcare bill ever in history and we needed eight votes from the Democrats to get us up to the 60 number that you would need, they wouldn’t vote for it,” Trump said. “It’s a very selfish thing. They’re doing a very, very bad disservice to the country.”

But Trump did mention his meeting with Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings, concerning drug pricing reform and reiterated his promise to bring down drug costs.

“We have a middle man system, and we have a lot of bad systems, but basically, we don’t have a good bidding system,” Trump said. “We’re going to get drug prices so far lower than they are now your head will spin.”

Trump repeated his claims that Obamacare is “a disaster” and that president Barack Obama knew the healthcare system would “implode” in 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.