Trump goes all in for the GOP's Obamacare replacement

President Donald Trump said Friday he is “100% behind” the GOP’s healthcare bill, asserting that the media has not reported fairly on the bill or its support among Republican lawmakers.

Trump’s comments came after a meeting with members of the Republican Study Committee, a caucus made up of about 170 more conservative lawmakers. Trump said they are now “all yeses” on the bill after previously being “noes or potential noes.”

“The press has not been speaking properly about how great this is going to be,” Trump said. “It’s fake news. This is going to be great for people.”

Republicans have been divided over the American Health Care Act, the GOP’s bid to repeal and replace Obamacare. But Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, who was seated next to Trump when he addressed media on Friday, expressed confidence the bill will ultimately collect enough “yes” votes.

The House Freedom Caucus, a smaller group of conservative House members, balked at Trump’s claim, tweeting that it still opposes the legislation in its current form.

Trump said several changes have been made to the bill, but did not provide details.

He also slammed the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, calling it a “dead healthcare plan” that wouldn’t survive the next year without “massive subsidies.”

“Only because everyone knows it’s on its last dying feet, the fake news is trying to say good things about it,” Trump said.

The bill passed the House Budget Committee on Thursday and will move next to the House Rules Committee. House Speaker Paul Ryan is aiming for a full House vote later next week on the legislation.

