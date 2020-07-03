The 'economy or virus' delusion

Hello, everyone! Welcome to the new edition of Insider Today. Please



Insider will be observing the July 4th holiday tomorrow, so we’ll be off as well. Have an excellent weekend

QUOTE OF THE DAY



“What we’ve seen over the last several days is a spike in cases that is way beyond the worst spikes that we’ve seen. That is not good news…we’ve got to get that under control, or we risk an even greater outbreak.” – Dr. Fauci on the BBC.

WHAT’S HAPPENING



VIEWS OF THE DAY



A new record for US daily coronavirus cases, all eyes on “deaths”

More than 50,000 new cases were confirmed in the U.S. yesterday, as the coronavirus continues to rage out of control. California, Texas, and other states are re-closing bars and other facilities. New York has postponed the resumption of indoor dining. Hospitals in Houston, Arizona, and other places are filling up. Cases in some states that were previously hit hard and got the virus under control have also started to rise again. The economic recovery is stalling.

Meanwhile, the situation in Europe and other countries that handled the coronavirus well is the opposite. Life is returning to normal. So is economic activity. Here’s a look from Our World In Data:

Our World in Data

On the bright side, coronavirus deaths in the US continue to decline from the April peak. This had led to the hope (occasionally belief) that it’s different this time, that the virus is less deadly, that treatments are better, and that otherwise the current spike is benign.

Our World in Data

But deaths lag case-confirmations by up to a month, and the national numbers are helped by continued declines in the northeast, so any celebration is premature. Yes, the demographics of the pandemic have shifted – now, younger people are getting sick – and treatments have improved. But hospitalizations and deaths in some of the newly hard-hit states are starting to rise. So an increase in the national death rate may only be a matter of time.

Here’s Texas via the COVID Tracking Project:

The COVID Tracking Project

Arizona:

The COVID Tracking Project

and California:

The COVID Tracking Project

Unfortunately, the US economy will not fully recover until the country gets the coronavirus under control. A recent study concludes that, although lockdowns did contribute to the economic impact, the vast majority of our current economic pain is caused by Americans taking precautions against getting sick. The recent reduction in consumer spending and restaurant reservations in Texas, Arizona, and Florida shows the impact of this.

JPMorgan

One of the simplest and most effective ways for the country to control the virus and preserve as much of the economy as possible would be to adopt universal mask-wearing. Alas, our President continues to refuse to order or even recommend this. – HB

Trump still thinks he can choose between emphasising the virus or the economy, Republicans share in that delusion.

As Blodget suggests, most Americans know that the pandemic and the economy are inextricably linked, and they’re showing it with their wallets. Starting on June 12, when the virus started to surge again in states like Texas and Florida, consumer confidence started to trend down substantially, according to Morning Consult.

In other words, Americans understand that it’s not safe to engage in the same economic activity they used to during the pandemic. We have a demand problem stemming from the virus’ very existence.

Unfortunately, this appears to be lost on Trump and his aides, according to CNN. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Jared Kushner reportedly want Trump to stop talking about the virus and instead emphasise the economy. They are operating under the delusion that this is a real choice, as if the pandemic is not what is crippling the economy.

The Republican party at large shares this fantasy. Take, for example, the debate over continuing enhanced unemployment benefitsfor Americans out of work. It’s an extra $US600 on weekly unemployment benefit checks that is set to expire at the end of the month. Republicans want this supplement to fade out because some Americans are making more money staying at home than they were going to work.

We’ll set aside what that says about the state of wages for many working Americans, especially essential workers who make less than the benefit. This also reveals that Republicans don’t understand the problem at hand.

Republicans think they have a choice between sending Americans back to work in a pandemic and continuing to pay them to stay home. They don’t. If the pandemic is not under control (it is not), businesses will continue to shut down, employees will be scared to go to work, and our demand problem will persist. Many workers simply won’t be needed.

The government should be paying people to stay home in these circumstances. It’s better for the economy if people can still pay their bills, so Americans aren’t trapped in debt and real damage isn’t done to the financial system when this is all over. It’s also easier to implement social distancing if people stay home, which will help slow the spread of the virus.

So Trump and Republicans are looking at this wrong. They think they have a choice between the virus and the economy. They don’t.– Linette Lopez

Kids need to be in school, even in a pandemic

Fabian Strauch/picture alliance/Getty Images

So says the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), despite the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) advice to err on the side of extreme caution and continue remote learning in the fall. And so says me, a parent of three.

Pediatrics infectious disease specialist Dr. Sean O’Leary – an author of the AAP’s new guidelines – told The New York Times: “Kids really do seem to be both less likely to catch the infection and less likely to spread the infection. It seems to be even more true for younger kids, under 10 or under 12. And older kids seem to play less of a role than adults.”

O’Leary added that the “the downsides of having kids at home versus in school are outweighed by the small incremental gain you would get from having kids six feet apart as opposed to five, four or three.”

Essentially, the resource gap experienced between children in low and high-income families, the mental health implications, and the precious lost months of social development are too high a cost to pay for the relatively minor risk posed by having kids back in school buildings.

I’m raising three children in New York City and the only thing I look forward to is the prospect of the public schools reopening on a daily basis. We’ve already been given indications that this is essentially out of the cards – and that’s just maddening because it didn’t have to be this way.

As I wrote in my column yesterday, the coronavirus would have likely caught any administration off guard initially. But Trump’s hapless, negligent response continues to make the damage markedly worse: “Kids only have one shot at a childhood and a primary education, and Trump has made both experiences measurably worse for an entire generation.” – Anthony Fisher

BUSINESS & ECONOMY



Yes, the June jobs numbers were excellent, but…

The June jobs report smashed expectations, with the US adding 4.8 million jobs versus consensus expectations of 3 million, as Insider’s Carmen Reineke reports.

Andy Kierz/ Business Insider

The unemployment rate declined sharply, to 11.1%.

Andy Kiersz / Business Insider

That’s great news. But…

The unemployment rate is still higher than at any point since the Great Depression of the 1930s. We’re still nearly 15 million jobs, or 10%, below pre-coronavirus levels, as this chart from Calculated Risk shows:

Hiring in June may also have been juiced by the terms of the government’s emergency CARES Act, which required employers to hire back any employees let go in the early days of the pandemic to have their government loans forgiven.

Actual demand in the economy is still far from normal levels – the CEO of Delta Airlines said this morning that the airline expects to carry less than a fifth of the number of passengers this weekend that flew last July 4th weekend – so some of these re-hirings may be temporary.

Also, the number of “permanent” job losses rose in June. And initial unemployment claims in the past week were still extremely high. Insider contributor Dan Alpert notes further that the rate of “underemployment” remains extreme and that most of the new jobs created in June were crappy low-wage jobs. Lastly, “continuing” jobless claims – the number of people getting benefits – is still parked at 19 million.

Lastly, much of June’s jobs report was based on surveys taken in the middle of the month (red line in chart below). As economist Betsey Stevenson notes, this was before the recent surge in new confirmed cases really got moving:

Betsey Stevenson/Twitter/Worldometers

In short, many analysts believe the June headline number paints an overly rosy picture of the recovery, especially now that the coronavirus is again surging and some states and businesses are again shutting down. – HB

LIFE



Frazer Harrison/Getty

I worked out like Margot Robbie for a week, and it almost killed me. Insider’s Lara Walsh tried the routines the Aussie star used to get in screen-shape for “Suicide Squad” and “I, Tonya.” Ouch.



Remarkable photos that capture the beauty of the world from the air



8 takes on watermelon (video) Baked. Stewed. Iced…

YOUR LETTERS



