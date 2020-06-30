White House officials say Trump was golfing when they tried to contact him for hours to delete his post of a fan chanting 'white power'

Nicholas Kamm/AP/AFP via Getty President Donald Trump, right, is seen returning to the White House on June 28, 2020, after a visit to his golf club in Virginia.

President Donald Trump sparked widespread criticism Sunday morning when he retweeted a video showing a supporter yelling: “White power.”

Two White House officials told NBC News that aides tried to get the president to delete the video, but struggled to get in contact with him for hours since he was golfing and had put his phone down.

They were finally able to reach him after about three hours, at which point the president agreed to delete the post, NBC News reported.

President Donald Trump was golfing on Sunday and not paying attention to his phone while aides struggled for hours to try and speak with him to get a controversial video deleted off his Twitter, NBC News reported, citing aides.

The president stirred up controversy Sunday morning when he retweeted a video that showed a supporter yelling “white power.” In sharing the video, Trump also called them “great people.”

Donald Trump/Twitter A screenshot of the since-deleted tweet.

Two White House officials told NBC News on Monday that they tried to call the president to get him to delete the video, but couldn’t reach him for hours while he golfed at his course in Virginia and had put his phone down.

According to the report, the officials also tried to reach the president’s deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, so that he could get the president’s attention, but were unsuccessful reaching Scavino as well.

The video remained on the president’s Twitter page for about three hours before they were finally able to reach Trump, and he agreed to delete it, NBC News reported.

The tweet, which Trump posted around 7:40 a.m., was no longer on his Twitter profile by 11 a.m., as Business Insider previously reported.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany later defended the president, saying that he had watched the video but had not heard the “white power” chant.

Judd Deere, another spokesman for the president, also said that Trump “did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters.”

