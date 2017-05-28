G7 leaders took a stroll in Sicily -- and Trump followed them in a golf cart

President Trump rounded out his first foreign trip since taking office by joining other G7 leaders as they walked the streets of Taormina, Sicily.

There was just one difference: as the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan walked on foot, Trump followed in a golf cart, The Times of London reported on Saturday.

“They walked the 700 yards from the traditional G7 group photo, taken at a Greek amphitheatre, to a piazza in the hilltop town, but Mr Trump stayed behind until he could take a seat in the electric vehicle,” The Times reported.

It also noted that Trump arrived last for the photo as the 6 other leaders stood waiting for him.

The 6 other member nations are planning to push Trump to change his policies on free trade and combatting climate change.

“We will make an important declaration today here in Taormina on climate change, on great migrant flows, on free trade in the world on which so many jobs depend,” said Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni.

