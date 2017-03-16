Trump goes after rapper Snoop Dogg -- 'failing career and all' -- for shooting a Trump clown in new music video

President Donald Trump tweeted criticism of Snoop Dogg Wednesday morning after the rapper released a music video shooting a clown dressed as the president.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @ SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!,” Trump tweeted.

The video is for a remixed version of the song “Lavender,” by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg and Kaytranada, and features the rapper shooting at the Trump character with a gun that releases a flag with the word, “bang.”

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) came out against the video on Tuesday, telling TMZ that “Snoop shouldn’t have done that.”

“We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about,” Rubio said. If the “wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem.”

Trump and Snoop Dogg have a history — in 2011, the rapper participated in the “Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump,” lampooning the future president.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.

