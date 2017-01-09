'One of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood': Trump goes after Meryl Streep following blistering Golden Globes speech

President-elect Donald Trump sent out a screed of tweets against legendary actress Meryl Streep Monday morning.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump wrote.

Streep was being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award Sunday night, when she used her speech to go after Trump for mocking

New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who is disabled.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie,” Streep said. “It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose.”

In his tweets, Trump said Streep was ‘a Hillary flunky who lost big” and maintained he never “‘mocked’ a disabled reporter.”

Streep is among the most decorated actors of all time, winning three Academy Awards and eight Golden Globes. She was also a prominent Hillary Clinton supporter, speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a…..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him…….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

