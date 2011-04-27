TRUMP WINS: "I'M VERY PROUD OF MYSELF"

Donald Trump declares victory after Barack Obama releases his birth certificate.



At a press conference, he is taking full credit for what just happened. ‘I am honored to have played a big role’ in the release of Obama’s birth certificate.”

He says he’s excited about not having to talk about birth certificates anymore.

Of course, he’s holding the door open that it could be fake.

“I am really honored by this.”

This press conference is turning into a big stump speech.

He says he can’t officially announce until the show is over.

On this new subject of Obama releasing his transcripts: “I heard he was a very terrible student.”

What Trump wants to know is: How did he get into Harvard if he was such a bad student.

