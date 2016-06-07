Trump: 'I was the one that who broke the glass ceiling' for women in my industry

Fox News Donald Trump on ‘The O’Reilly Factor’

Donald Trump claimed Monday that he broke many barriers on behalf of women in the construction industry.

In an interview on “The O’Reilly Factor,” Trump argued he has helped women in the real-estate business get ahead.

“I have great respect for women. I was the one that really broke the glass ceiling on behalf of women more than anyone in the construction industry,” Trump said.

He added: “My relationship, I think, is going to end up being very well with women. Plus, they want to see a strong country that’s secure.”

Trump’s comments Monday are part of a broader campaign strategy to use the real-estate mogul’s history of promoting women to blunt criticism of his inflammatory public statements about women and reports of his treatment of some women within his organisation.

In an interview last month on CBS’ “This Morning,” Ivanka Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, asserted that her father did not mistreat women, instead promoting them in the real-estate industry at a time when many developers did not.

“There was no trend toward equality in real estate back in the 1980s,” Ivanka Trump said. “And he was doing it because he believes ultimately in merit.”

But not everyone who worked at the Trump Organisation has shared Ivanka Trump’s rosy view of her father’s treatment of women in the workplace.

Many of the subjects involved in a recent New York Times investigation noted that the former reality-television star often commented on women’s bodies and occasionally made “unwelcome” romantic advances in the workplace.

And many Trump critics think that Trump’s public statements about some women are more than enough to turn voters off.

Last month, a super PAC backing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton released

its first major ad campaign aimed at Trump. One of the two ads prominently featured Trump’s past comments on women’s bodies.

