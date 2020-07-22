'I just wish her well': Trump comments on Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's recently arrested aide and sex-trafficking suspect

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell at a fashion show on September 18, 2000, in New York City.

During Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump sent his well-wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently arrested on charges related to child sex trafficking.

Trump was asked if he thought powerful men would be exposed as part of the high-profile case.

“I don’t know. I haven’t really been following it too much,” Trump said.

“I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years,” he added.

During his first coronavirus briefing since April, President Donald Trump made surprising comments about Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently arrested on sex-trafficking charges.

Trump was asked if he thought Maxwell would “turn in powerful men” following her arrest, given that she is Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and accused of being his coconspirator. Epstein died in jail last year awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

"I don't know. I haven't really been following it too much," Trump said of the Epstein case.

“I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years – especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach – but I wish her well, whatever it is,” he added.

The reporter also mentioned Prince Andrew and the allegations that he abused an underage girl he met through Maxwell in London, but Trump did not delve into the topic beyond a quick comment.

“I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew. I just don’t know. Not aware of it,” he said.

Trump to Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of helping Epstein molest children: "I wish her well." pic.twitter.com/aI3aOtkfJ6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 21, 2020

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire earlier this month on six charges related to child sex trafficking, including conspiracy to entice minors, travelling to engage in illegal sex acts, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Trump and Epstein had a friendly relationship over the years. They were once party buddies, but the president said he was “not a fan” of Epstein after the financier’s arrest last year.

