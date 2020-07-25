Trump was furious after Defence Secretary Esper effectively barred the Confederate flag from military bases

Screenshot via Fox News Sunday

President Donald Trump was furious after Defence Security Mark Esper effectively banned the Confederate flag on military bases, CNN reported.

Trump has defended the flag in the past.

Esper was reportedly almost fired when he publically disagreed with Trump’s suggestion to send troops to quell protests, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump was reportedly furious after Defence Security Mark Esper effectively banned the Confederate flag on military bases, CNN reported.

CNN reported that while Esper did not outright mention the flag by name, the new de-facto ban would stop the flag from being displayed on military bases.

Trump has previously defended the flag. In an interview with CBS News earlier this month, Trump said: “Well, people love it, and I don’t view – I know people that like the Confederate flag and they’re not thinking about slavery.”

Business Insider highlighted that: “Confederate leaders explicitly laid out in their constitution that the main goal of the Confederacy was to preserve slavery.”

This isn’t the only instance where Trump has been angry with the removal of confederate symbols. According to CNN, Trump said he would veto the $US740 billion he National Defence Authorization Act that was approved in the House earlier this week if it stripped Confederate names from military bases.

I spoke to highly respected (Chairman) Senator @JimInhofe, who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!). Like me, Jim is not a believer in “Cancel Culture”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2020

Business Insider’s previously reported that the US Army was considering renaming almost a dozen military bases with Confederate military leaders’ names.

Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said they’d consider the move on a “bipartisan” basis, according to US Army spokesperson.

It’s also not the first time Trump and Esper were at odds. In June, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was mad and almost firest Esper, when the defence secretary publically disagreed with his suggestion to send troops to quell protests.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.