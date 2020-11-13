'#FoxNews is dead': Trump spends morning going after Fox News in retweet spree

President Donald Trump escalated his attacks against Fox News on Thursday morning, retweeting several regular Twitter users’ complaints about the network and registering his own.

Trump criticised the network’s daytime and weekend ratings, saying the network “forgot the Golden Goose.”

“The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!” Trump tweeted.

Trump retweeted people saying they’re switching to Newsmax, and one user who tweeted “#foxnews is dead.”

Insider reported last month that Jared Kushner was floating a new Trump-branded media outlet.

The president is reportedly now looking into starting his own digital media company in an effort at revenge against Fox News.

“[email protected] daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE,” Trump tweeted.

“Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there.”

.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

Trump also lamented the network for forgetting “the Golden Goose,” a possible reference to himself.

Insider’s Tom Lobianco reported last month that Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner was floating a new Trump-branded media outlet, and the president is now looking into starting his own digital media company in an effort at revenge against Fox News, according to Axios.

There has been an on-again-off-again dynamic in Trump’s praise and criticism of Fox, with the president still regularly live tweeting its programming and tweeting video clips of programming where guests or hosts praise him.

Election week marked more of a turning point, with the White House and Trump campaign lashing out against the network for calling Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden well before other outlets did. Fox News calling the election for Biden on Saturday shortly after the other major networks only made things worse in Trumpworld.

On Thursday, Trump retweeted several regular Twitter users throughout the morning, with a few saying they want to switch from Fox News to Newsmax, a less widely distributed but more explicitly pro-Trump network.

Fox has been completely unfair and untruthful. Moving to Newsmax. — Ryan W. McCormack (@GWashington1788) November 12, 2020

Hey old Fox News lovers… go to Newsmax… last least they are trying to be honest — nbartovic (@nbartovic) November 8, 2020

Another user put it more bluntly: “#foxnews is dead.”

