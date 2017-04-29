TRUMP: I'm 'disappointed' in how Republicans have handled big issues so far

President Donald Trump, in an interview released Friday, suggested he was “disappointed” with how the Republican-controlled Congress has handled big issues like healthcare during his administration.

In an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, Trump said he was “disappointed” that Congress had not handled what MacCallum called the “big issues” during the president’s first 100 days in office.

“I’m disappointed that it doesn’t go quicker,” Trump said about the legislative process, according to excerpts of the interview released Friday.

But Trump touted the relationships he had made with some of the lawmakers.

“I have great relationships, don’t forget most of them I didn’t even know,” Trump told MacCallum. “But many of them like the Freedom Caucus came and I see them all the time, we love our President, we’re doing this for our president. You look at that, you look at the moderates, it’s the same thing. I’m disappointed.”

Republicans currently hold majorities in both the House and Senate.

Republicans’ biggest push during the Trump administration has come in trying to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the law better known as Obamacare. The bill they put forward, the American Health Care Act, did not make it through the House after disagreements within the GOP conference forced the leadership to yank the bill minutes before a vote was scheduled.

Attempts at bringing the bill back to the floor have so far failed.

Despite the struggles on healthcare, Trump praised the work of House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“I’ll tell you Paul Ryan’s trying very, very hard,” Trump told Fox News. “I think everybody is trying very hard. It is a very tough system.”

