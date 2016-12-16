Trump taps Fox News commentator Monica Crowley for the National Security Council

President-elect Donald Trump appointed Fox News commentator Monica Crowley to his National Security Council team on Thursday.

Crowley has been a Trump supporter since early on in his campaign.

Crowley will serve as the NSC’s senior director of strategic communications. She’s the second Fox News employee to join the council. K.T. McFarland, who was a national security analyst for the network, was also appointed to the NSC as deputy national security adviser.

“With vision, courage and moral clarity, [Trump] is committed fully to re-establishing America’s singular place in the world,” Crowley said in a statement released by the Trump campaign. “He is also committed to selecting the best people for the jobs of keeping the American people safe and the country secure. It will be a great privilege to serve with them.”

Crowley will work under Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, whom Trump tapped as his national security adviser.

Crowley has a Ph.D. in international relations from Columbia University and previously served as a foreign policy assistant and communications director for former President Richard Nixon from 1990 to 1994, according to the campaign.

A Fox News spokesperson said the network had cut ties with her in wake of the announcement.

