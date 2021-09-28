Trump’s former press secretary said he asked her boyfriend if she’s ‘good in bed’: book

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham (L) and Max Miller arrive arrive for the State Dinner at The White House honoring Australian PM Morrison on September 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump hosted the Australian leader with an arrival ceremony and joint press conference earlier in the day. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Trump once asked Stephanie Grisham’s boyfriend if she was “good in bed,” per her upcoming book.

Grisham was Trump’s press secretary and communications director from July 2019 and April 2020.

Trump excoriated Grisham over the book, calling her “very angry and bitter.”

Former President Donald Trump once asked former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s then-boyfriend whether she was “good in bed,” according to her forthcoming book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” which was obtained by the Washington Post.

Grisham’s significant other at the time was a fellow White House aide. The former White House press secretary did not identify who her ex-boyfriend was in the book, but it was apparently Max Miller – who is now running for Congress with Trump’s backing.

According to a July report from Politico, Miller was violent toward Grisham after she accused him of cheating. Miller’s attorney denied that he ever assaulted Grisham during their relationship.

The book also states that Trump once called Grisham while he was on Air Force One to ask her to confirm that his penis was not small or toadstool-shaped.

“Uh, yes sir,” Grisham said in response.

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star at the center of a scandal involving an alleged affair with Trump and hush money payments, once wrote that the former president had an “unusual penis” and had “a huge mushroom head” similar to “a toadstool.”

Trump’s alleged affair with Daniels enraged former First Lady Melania Trump, Grisham wrote, despite public claims to the contrary.

“After the Stormy Daniels story broke and all the allegations that followed from other women,” Grisham wrote, per the New York Times, which also obtained the book. “I felt that Mrs. Trump was basically unleashed.”

Spokespersons for the former president and first lady blasted Grisham over the upcoming book, which is set to be released on October 5.

“This book is another pitiful attempt to cash in on the President’s strength and sell lies about the Trump family,” Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington said in a statement to the Post, referring to Grisham as “a disgruntled former employee.”

Similarly, the former first lady’s office in a statement to the Post said that the book was an attempt by Grisham to “redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House.”

Trump also took aim at Grisham in a separate statement to the Times. “Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning,” Trump said, suggesting his former press secretary had become “very angry and bitter” following a breakup.

Grisham resigned on January 6, the same day Trump provoked a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol as he continued to spread lies about the 2020 election. At the time, she was Melania Trump’s chief of staff and top spokesperson.

She first became entangled with the Trumps while working on the 2016 campaign, and joined the administration at the start of Trump’s term in January 2017. She initially worked under Sean Spicer during his stint as White House press secretary, before becoming first lady’s lead spokesperson in March 2017. Grisham later served as the president’s spokesperson and communications director between July 2019 and April 2020.