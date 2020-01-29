Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, sides with John Bolton and says the Senate should call witnesses in impeachment trial

Leon Neal/Getty Images John Kelly (L) and John Bolton (R) walk behind President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, said he believes former national security adviser John Bolton’s allegations concerning Trump’s Ukraine pressure campaign.

Bolton reportedly wrote in his forthcoming book that the president told him last year he would withhold military aid to Ukraine until the Ukrainian president initiated investigations into Trump’s political rivals.

“If John Bolton says that in the book I believe John Bolton,” Kelly, a retired general who previously served as Trump’s secretary of homeland security, told a Florida audience on Monday night.

Kelly described Bolton as honest and said he supports the Senate calling witnesses in its impeachment trial – something the president and Republican leaders have staunchly opposed.

“Every single time I was with him … he always gave the president the unvarnished truth,” Kelly said of his former White House colleague, according to Florida’s Herald-Tribune.

Kelly’s comments are an astonishing rebuke of the president, for whom he served as a close West Wing adviser for 18 months.

Trump has denied Bolton’s claims and argued his former top adviser is simply trying to sell his book.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens,” the president tweeted on Sunday. “If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.”

