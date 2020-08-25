Trump's former campaign manager complains that Fox News cut away from the RNC and he had to watch on CNN

Saul Loeb/Getty Images Brad Parscale

Brad Parscale, a senior advisor on Trump’s 2020 campaign, expressed frustration on Monday night that Fox News cut away from the Republican National Convention.

“Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews,” Parscale, formerly Trump’s campaign manager, tweeted.

For stretches early on during the first night, both of Fox News’ highest rated opinion hosts, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, conducted their shows as usual with the convention showing silently in a box on screen.

Right as both MSNBC and CNN were carrying the convention live, Hannity warned that “the mob, the media won’t be covering large parts of the RNC that we’ll be showing.”

Fox News cut away from the RNC early on in the proceedings to interview GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana.

Fox News cut away from the RNC as soon as Charlie Kirk started talking pic.twitter.com/SVgFarOnxL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2020

Cable networks cutting in and out of convention coverage is not unusual, but Parscale’s tweet underscored how integral Fox News is to President Trump’s messaging.

At one point Monday night, Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity warned that “the mob, the media won’t be covering large parts of the RNC that we’ll be showing.”

Right as he was saying that, MSNBC and CNN were carrying the program live, while Hannity’s show left it in a box to the side of the screen as he talked.

Hannity, speaking over the RNC while MSNBC and CNN air it live, tells viewers that "the media won’t cover large parts of the RNC that we’ll be showing." pic.twitter.com/n6UGMsqmaN — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 25, 2020

Just like last week, the major TV networks will block out the 10 p.m. hour of their programming to air convention coverage live.

Before that, the cable networks and online streams are the only options.

