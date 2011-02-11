DONALD TRUMP: I Am Now "Seriously Considering" Running For President

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider

Donald Trump is letting it be known that he is “seriously considering” running for president in 2012 and that he will make a final decision on this new venture by June of this year. While Americans breathlessly wait for the Donald’s final decision, they can tune into C-Span to see him speak at the CPAC conference this afternoon.



The Donald, famous for real estate ventures and his weirdly compelling TV show, would be a very long shot candidate, to say the least.

Seasoned political observers expect that he will reap whatever publicity benefits he can from this “exploratory” venture and then shut it down.

