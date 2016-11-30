Trump floats 'loss of citizenship or year in jail' for flag burning

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday floated potential legal consequences for flag burning, which the Supreme Court has previously ruled is a legally protected form of speech.

“Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag — if they do, there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Supreme Court, most recently in 1989, has ruled that flag burning is legally protected under the First Amendment, despite efforts by Congress and President George H.W. Bush to criminalise it.

It’s unclear what prompted Trump’s tweet Tuesday, though it came amid a contentious debate at Hampshire College in Massachusetts that has prompted protests. Hampshire decided to stop flying the American flag on its main flagpole after students were accused of burning one after Trump’s election.

Though he has rarely appeared in public since his election earlier this month, Trump has used Twitter on multiple occasions to criticise political opponents and protesters. Just days after his election, the president-elect railed against supposed “professional protesters, incited by the media.”

