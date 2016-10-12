'This is my boardroom not a locker room': Donald Trump fires 'Celebrity Apprentice' contestant in 2010

Screenshot via Twitter Donald Trump fires Maria Kanellis on Celebrity Apprentice in 2010 over ‘locker room’ talk.

Donald Trump skewered a “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant and fired her in 2010 for using what he called “locker room” language that he apparently found distasteful when spoken in his boardroom during an episode of the show in 2010.

During a confrontation with professional wrestler Maria Kanellis, Trump criticised her for using the word “crap” to describe another contestant’s actions.

“Isn’t it sort of gross bringing that up? It’s, like, disgusting,” Trump said. “This is my boardroom. It’s not a locker room. Maria, you’re fired.”

Trump, who is now the Republican presidential nominee, deflected criticism of his own lewd remarks that were captured in a hot mic moment in 2005, calling it “locker room talk” during a debate with Hillary Clinton on Sunday.

“I’m not proud of it. I apologise to my family. I apologise to the American people. Certainly I’m not proud of it. But this is locker room talk,” Trump said.

