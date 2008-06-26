Trump Fired Uber-Broker Dolly Lenz: Couldn't Get $100 Million For Palm Beach Monstrosity

Donald Trump is about to make real-estate history—and he won’t let you forget it—by selling the Palm Beach estate fixed up by season 3 “Apprentice” winner Kendra Todd for $100 million, the most ever paid for a single-family home in America. But Trump had to can super-broker Dolly Lenz to get it, says the Observer:



New York Observer: During a Christmastime dinner at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, mega-broker Dolly Lenz, who reportedly did $748,319,000 in deals in 2006, four times higher than the second-biggest agent’s, was sitting at a table with her daughter. Mr. Trump came over to the broker, who had been listing the $125 million estate, featuring an 18-year-old, 33,000-square-foot French Regency-style mansion. “And I remember him saying,” Ms. Lenz said this week, “‘Do you know who Cris Condon is?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And he told me who she was, and he said, ‘I think I’m going to give her a try.'” Like that, the listing went from the near-omnipotent Ms. Lenz to Cristina Condon.

“I don’t even remember that Dolly had the listing, to be honest,” Mr. Trump said. “Considering I have a photographic memory, her offers obviously didn’t have a big impact—but I like Dolly and she does other work for me—add that in!”

Ms. Lenz said she had brought Mr. Trump a $90 million offer from an American socialite type. He rejected it, even though he himself had paid $41.35 million. (“He has his own little voice in his head,” she said last year, “and he does what his voice in his head tells him.”) She had gone after Eastern oligarch buyers, too. “If you didn’t target the Russian billionaires then you shouldn’t be in business. That’s the obvious group.”

Despite Trump’s subsequent attempt to smooth things over, ditching Lenz in front of her daughter was cold.

Photo by WalkingGeek from Flickr

