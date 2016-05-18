TRUMP: My financial disclosure 'is the largest in the history of the FEC'

Donald Trump on Tuesday said he filed a new financial-disclosure form with the Federal Election Commission that detailed a net worth of more than $10 billion.

Trump called the filing “the largest in the history of the FEC.”

“I filed my PFD, which I am proud to say is the largest in the history of the FEC,” Trump said in the statement. “Despite the fact that I am allowed extensions, I have again filed my report, which is 104 pages, on time.”

He then criticised Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders for being late to file his disclosure.

“Bernie Sanders has requested, on the other hand, an extension for his small report,” Trump said in the statement. “This is the difference between a businessman and the all talk, no action politicians that have failed the American people for far too long.”

He continued: “I have built an incredible company and have accumulated one of the greatest portfolios of real estate assets, many of which are considered to be among the finest and most iconic properties in the world. This is the kind of thinking the country needs.”

Trump, now the presumptive Republican nominee for president, is also facing persistent questions and criticism from both sides of the political aisle about declining, so far, to release his tax returns. Critics have said Trump has inflated his net worth on the financial-disclosure forms and that the tax returns would provide a more accurate depiction of his finances.

The campaign statement went on to boast about Trump’s “tremendous” cash flow and “a revenue increase of approximately $190 million dollars.”

Trump has not been shy about discussing his wealth.

When he filed his first financial disclosure after declaring his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, his campaign said Trump’s personal fortune was so “massive” that it couldn’t be properly detailed on the FEC forms.

“This report was not designed for a man of Mr. Trump’s massive wealth,” the campaign statement said of the FEC forms. “For instance, they have boxes once a certain number is reached that simply state $50 million or more. Many of these boxes have been checked. As an example, if a building owned by Mr. Trump is worth $1.5 billion, the box checked is ‘$50,000,000 or more.'”

Here’s the Trump campaign’s full statement:

Yesterday, Donald J. Trump filed his Personal Financial Disclosure (PFD) forms with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), his second annual filing since announcing his candidacy for President of the United States in June of last year. Mr. Trump stated, ‘I filed my PFD, which I am proud to say is the largest in the history of the FEC. Despite the fact that I am allowed extensions, I have again filed my report, which is 104 pages, on time. Bernie Sanders has requested, on the other hand, an extension for his small report. This is the difference between a businessman and the all talk, no action politicians that have failed the American people for far too long. I have built an incredible company and have accumulated one of the greatest portfolios of real estate assets, many of which are considered to be among the finest and most iconic properties in the world. This is the kind of thinking the country needs.’ The newly filed PFD shows a tremendous cash flow, and a revenue increase of approximately $190 million dollars (which does not include dividends, interest, capital gains, rents and royalties). This income was utilised, among other things, for the funding of construction projects at various multi-million dollar developments, reduction of debt and the funding of the campaign. Mr. Trump’s income as reported in the PFD statement is in excess of $557 million (which does not include dividends, interest, capital gains, rents and royalties). Mr. Trump’s net worth has increased since the last statement was filed in July of 2015. As of this date, Mr. Trump’s net worth is in excess of $10 billion dollars.

