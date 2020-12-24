We've finally arrived at the moment every Republican should have seen coming

The moment everyone saw coming is here, Trump is turning on the Republican Party.

He already lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for acknowledging that Vice President Joe Biden won the election.

Now he’s setting up an opportunity to further suss out who in the GOP is unwilling to entertain his delusions with the Electoral College vote in Congress.

That challenge will fail. When it does, Trump will be angriest at the Republicans who he feels betrayed him. He will blame them for losing the White House.

In true Trump fashion, he will forget all the loyalty he ever received from the Republicans who voted against him will be forgotten and he will be focused on revenge.

It is the day before Christmas Eve and Donald Trump just threw a temper tantrum, demanding a painfully crafted, down-to-the-wire, bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill be changed to include $US2,000 checks for Americans (an idea Democrats floated this summer) and insisting that he still might be in the White House after Inauguration Day on January 20. Is this spiteful as all get-out? Absolutely. Will Trump eventually sign the bill? Probably.

But what this â€” and a number of other hissy fits we’ve seen from Trump â€” tells us is that the moment Republicans deluded themselves into thinking would never come is here. Trump is turning on the GOP.

In the last few days even Trump’s firmest supporters in the government are falling out of favour. The president’s demands have become impossible, according to reports. He wants the Department of Homeland Security to abscond with voting machines that belong to the states. He is discussing military intervention. He wants more lawsuits. Only certifiable loons like disgraced lawyer Sidney Powell and pardoned criminal Michael Flynn have his ear. Even Rudy Giuliani is trying to get him to calm down.

This is the low we had to reach before the Republican Party was forced to make a choice between loyalty to Trump and loyalty to the United States.

The GOP was too cowardly to do it after the evidence became overwhelming that Trump ordered his personal attorney Michael Cohen to bribe a porn star into silence about her extramarital affair with him, or even during Trump’s impeachment. But now reality has forced the GOP’s hand. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on election his win last week.

Perhaps the party thought this day would never come. In the rosiest of scenarios for the GOP, Trump would have won a second term and left the White House with good feelings about his fellow conservatives.

But that didn’t happen. Trump lost, and instead of cutting bait after that was clear, the GOP decided to indulge his fragile ego to avoid his wrath. Perhaps the party thought that at one point surely this grown man would accept that he lost. But anyone who has watched Trump over this presidency (or any other point in his life) could’ve told you that would never happen. He never takes responsibility for any failure. Instead, he casts the blame on someone else.

And right now, Trump is setting things up so that “someone else” is the GOP.

This is the song that doesn’t end

Trump has all but stopped performing the duties of the office of the presidency. He doesn’t care about the coronavirus or the economy. All he cares about in these final days is trying to hold on to the power the White House affords him by any means necessary and â€” of course â€” taking revenge on people who stand against him.

According to Axios, Trump already thinks that Vice President Mike Pence hasn’t done enough to stand up for him and earlier this week Trump’s assistant sent an email to GOP lawmakers trashing McConnell, and taking credit for McConnell’s Senate victory in November.

This is the Trumpian equivalent of letting the Republican Party know that the Senate Majority Leader “can’t sit with us.” This is getting petty, and trust, it’s going to stay petty.

A handful of Trump’s allies in the House such as Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, are entertaining a challenge of the results of the election by objecting to the Electoral College votes from swing states during a joint session of Congress on January 6. The challenge will fail because it needs support in both the House and Senate and Trump does not have the votes in either chamber.

But winning the vote isn’t the entire point. It will tell Trump who is and who is not willing to put him ahead of the United States. And anyone who is not willing to do that will be punished during Trump’s next chapter. Any loyalty before the vote will be forgotten. Just ask Michael Cohen whose decades of service to Trump were forgotten once Cohen was arrested for breaking the law for his boss.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cohen said that after the White House Trump will be taking his 20 million most die hard supporters over to his own media platform.

“From them, he just wants $US4.99 a month. And for that $US4.99 a month, you get to listen to all the bulls— and all the far-right-wing conspiracies that Donald Trump can dream up. That’s what he’s going to sell you. That’s $US100 million a month. $US1.2 billion a year. That’s going to pay for the gas in his 757,” Cohen said.

No doubt part of Trump’s “bulls—” will be turning those 20 million supporters against the Republican party â€” the party he will believe betrayed him.

Republicans should have known Trump was not a man that could be trusted with party leadership. His professional life is littered with bankruptcy and fraud. When the party allowed him to become the nominee in 2016 it was asking for disaster, and it’s getting what it deserves.

