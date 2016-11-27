TRUMP: 'Fidel Castro is dead!'

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan in Washington, DC. Photo: Zach Gibson/ Getty Images.

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning after the longtime former Cuban leader, Fidel Castro,died on Friday at the age of 90.

“Fidel Castro is dead!” Trump tweeted.

Neither Trump nor US President Barack Obama have released official statements on Castro’s death.

Castro, whose health had been failing for years, was pronounced dead at 10:29 p.m. local time, his brother and current Cuban leader Raul Castro announced on state-run television.

“At 10:29 in the night, the chief commander of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, died,” Raul Castro said in the televised address. “Ever onward, to victory.”

Obama has made efforts to normalize relations with Cuba over the past few years. He became the first sitting president to visit the Communist-ruled island since Calvin Coolidge in March.

Trump frequently criticised Obama’s Cuba policy on the campaign trail, but it’s unclear how the president-elect will continue relations with the island country.

