CNN describes crowd at Trump's departure as 'the smallest' of his presidency

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before boarding Air Force One.

President Donald Trump was met with a small farewell crowd at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.

CNN’s Jim Acosta said it was “definitely the smallest crowd size of the Trump presidency.”

Trump boasted throughout his presidency of crowd sizes at his rallies.

After departing the White House for his last time in office, President Donald Trump gave a farewell speech at Joint Base Andrews that conspicuously lacked one thing he has long craved: large crowds.

The small crowd greeting the president and the first lady was a far cry from the raucous rallies that defined his turbulent presidency.

Those who attended the brief event, including many of Trump’s family members, waved flags and cheered as Trump spoke.

CNN’s Jim Acosta described it as “definitely the smallest crowd size of the Trump presidency,” a remark that could be seen as a dig at Trump’s constant attention to crowd size.

The tone for his presidency was set in part by a combative news conference in which his first press secretary, Sean Spicer, made false claims about the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration.

Definitely the smallest crowd size of the Trump presidency at the departure ceremony. pic.twitter.com/xYSi6YZUcH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 20, 2021

