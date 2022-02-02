Here’s what every member of the Trump family is up to after leaving the White House

- Former first lady Melania Trump has released NFTs to fundraise for foster children.
- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner bought homes in Florida and launched the Abraham Accords Caucus.
- Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are reportedly engaged, as is Tiffany Trump.
Another ongoing investigation by the House of Representatives January 6 Select Committee includes subpoenas to Trump allies and administration officials who communicated with the president in the days and months preceding the attack on the Capitol.
After the committee and Trump’s camp had been locked in a legal battle over records for months, the Supreme Court denied Trump’s request earlier this month to seal presidential records sought by the committee, Insider’s Azmi Haroun reported.
In the meantime, Trump has been teasing a 2024 run, saying at a recent rally in Texas he would consider pardons for rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6 if elected, according to The New York Times.
“Through this new technology-based initiative, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster care community,” she said in a statement posted to her social media in December.
The eyes NFT sold for $US150 ($AU211) in December. In January, she held an auction for “The Head of State Collection,” but received far less than anticipated, Business Insider’s Bill Bostock reported.
Buyers could only bid with the Solana cryptocurrency, but its value crashed 40% while the auction was underway, Bostock reported. In all, the bids were worth $US162,144 ($AU227,860), while Trump’s guide price was $US250,000 ($AU351,323).
Melania Trump now resides at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
In March, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle sold their house in the Hamptons for $US8 ($AU11) million and purchased a $US9.7 ($AU14) million home in the gated Admirals Cove neighborhood of Jupiter, Florida, about 20 minutes from Mar-a-Lago.
In January, Guilfoyle posted a photo with Trump Jr. where she appeared to be wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. An unnamed source told The Daily Mail in January 2022 that the pair quietly got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2020 and have been keeping it under wraps since then, but neither Trump Jr. nor Guilfoyle have confirmed their engagement publicly.
Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference last year. In his latest speaking engagement — a Trump rally in Conroe, Texas, on Saturday — Trump Jr. told the crowd he took his 12-year-old son, Donald Trump III, to a gun manufacturer to make his own AR-15.
They reportedly bought a $US32 ($AU45) million empty lot in Indian Creek Village, Florida, known as Miami’s “Billionaire Bunker,” in December 2020. They then signed a lease for a “large, unfurnished unit” in the amenities-packed Arte Surfside condominium building in Surfside, Florida, for at least a year, Katherine Clarke reported for The Wall Street Journal. They reportedly also added a $US24 ($AU34) million mansion in Indian Creek Village to their Florida real-estate profile.
The Abraham Accords, which Kushner helped broker in August 2020, normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. Ivanka and Kushner visited Israel in October 2021 to launch the Abraham Accords Caucus in the hope of “formulating future agreements with other countries,” according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
In Israel, they met with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and attended an event at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Eric’s cell phone records were also obtained by the House January 6 committee.
Eric also makes regular appearances on Fox News, criticizing President Joe Biden’s leadership and weekend trips to Delaware.
Tiffany announced her engagement to Boulos on Instagram in January 2021, the day before Trump left office. The couple vacationed in Mykonos this summer — reportedly to scout out destination wedding locations, according to People magazine.
Barron, who Trump says is now 6 feet 7 inches (18cm) tall, will graduate high school with the class of 2024. He visited New York City with Melania in July.
