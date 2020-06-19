Trump falsely claims he made Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery, 'very famous'

Tom Brenner/Reuters President Donald Trump speaks during an event held to discuss an administration plan aimed at helping to prevent suicides by U.S. veterans and other Americans, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, June 17, 2020.

President Donald Trump falsely took credit for popularising Juneteenth during an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery, has been celebrated in some form for over a century.

“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump told the Journal. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely told the Wall Street Journal he made Juneteenth, an annual holiday commemorating the cessation of slavery in the US, “very famous.”

Trump is holding his first campaign rally in month in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend. The event was originally scheduled for June 19, which is Juneteenth.

The president faced widespread criticism for scheduling the rally on the same day as Juneteenth, on top of the fact Tulsa is the site of one of the worst instances of racist violence in US history – the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Earlier this week, Trump announced he was moving the rally to June 20 out of respect for the holiday.

The president is now falsely taking credit for popularising the holiday, though it’s been celebrated for over a century.

“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump told the Journal. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”

Trump said a Black Secret Service agent told him the meaning of Juneteenth, and was surprised to learn from the Journal that the White House has sent out statements on the holiday during each of his first three years as president.

“Oh really? We put out a statement? The Trump White House put out a statement?” Trump said. “OK, OK. Good.”

The president said he polled people around him, but none had heard of Juneteenth. Trump only has one Black Cabinet member, Dr. Ben Carson.

Juneteenth’s roots go back to June 19, 1865, when over 250,000 enslaved Black people in Texas learned that they were free. This was well after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862 (which went into effect on January 1, 1863), which freed enslaved Black people in states rebelling against the Union (but not in all states). Slavery would not be officially abolished until the 13th Amendment, ratified in December 1865.

On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed on Galveston Island in Texas with over 2,000 Union troops, where he read “General Order No. 3”: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

Previously, there had not been enough Union troops in Texas, a Confederate state, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation.

The holiday has been celebrated in some form since Granger’s announcement. The first Juneteenth celebration took place in Texas in 1866.

“Juneteenth has always been particularly special for African Americans,” Julian Hayter, a historian and an associate professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia, told NBC News. “It’s this critical inflection point in the Black freedom struggle.”

Juneteenth, which combines the words June and nineteenth, is also known as Juneteenth Independence Day, Black Independence Day, and Emancipation Day.

Major companies have begun to recognise Juneteenth, and there is a push for it to become a national holiday. Juneteenth holds particular significance this year amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality, largely catalyzed by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.