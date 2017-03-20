Trump claims 'FAKE NEWS' ahead of congressional hearing into campaign's ties to Russia

President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss questions surrounding his campaign’s ties to Russia ahead of a congressional hearing Monday, calling the story “FAKE NEWS” in a series of early morning tweets.

“James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!,” Trump tweeted.

Clapper told NBC’s “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd” earlier this month that in the report the intelligence agencies compiled on Russia meddling in the US election, there was no evidence that the Trump campaign illegally conspired with Russian operatives.

“We did not include any evidence in our report — and I say, ‘our,’ that’s NSA, FBI, and CIA, with my office, the Director of National Intelligence — that had anything, that had any reflection of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russians,” he said. “There was no evidence of that included in our report.”

In a follow up tweet Monday morning, the president claimed Democrats “made up and pushed the Russian story” to explain Hillary Clinton’s loss in the presidential election.

“The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!,” Trump tweeted.

Trump also called on Congress and the US intelligence community to look into classified information leaks, tweeting, “The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now!”

FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers are set to publicly testify Monday about their investigations into possible links between Russia and Trump’s campaign, as part of the House of Representatives Committee on Intelligence probe into allegations that Russia meddled in US elections.

