'Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty': Lawmakers unload on Trump

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defence on January 27, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia

Congressional leaders are unloading on President Donald Trump’s moves to limit US refugee programs as a means of boosting national security.

“Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight,” Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said on Friday, “a grand tradition of America, welcoming immigrants, that has existed since America was founded, has been stomped upon.

House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi offered similar expressions in her own statement: “As the Statue of Liberty holds her torch of welcome high, there are tears in her eyes as she sees how low this Administration has stooped in its callousness toward mothers and children escaping war-torn Syria.”

Sen. Dick Durbin from Illinois said: “History will judge where America’s leaders stood today. Faced with the humanitarian crisis of our time, the United States cannot turn its back on children fleeing persecution, genocide, and terror.”

Milos Bicanski/Getty Images Syrian refugees, Lama Asaaid Alkhateb and her family wait to be board on a special charter flight for Finland at Athens airport on October 31, 2016 in Athens, Greece.

Noting the significance of the timing of Trump’s executive order — which came down on International Holocaust Remembrance Day — Durbin added: “During the Holocaust we failed to fulfil to our duty to humanity. We cannot allow mindless fear to lead us into another regretful chapter in our history.”

The Trump administration’s measures have been criticised as antithetical to America’s founding principles. Others have suggested the executive order’s rules — one of which says only refugees who support the US Constitution may be allowed into the country — is impossible to verify conclusively.

Protests began earlier this week after it was announced Trump would move forward with the executive order.

Read Sen. Dick Durbin’s full statement here:

And here’s Nancy Pelosi’s full statement:

“As the Statue of Liberty holds her torch of welcome high, there are tears in her eyes as she sees how low this Administration has stooped in its callousness toward mothers and children escaping war-torn Syria. This Administration has mistaken cruelty for strength and prejudice for strategy. As the Chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration said recently of the men, women and children who seek a better life in America, ‘We remind our communities and our nation that these families have intrinsic value as children of God.’ Today’s executive actions dishonor our values and do not address the threat of terrorism. Americans of all faiths must confront and reject any attempt to target for exclusion or discrimination anyone on the basis of their religion. House Democrats will continue to demand strong and smart action to defeat terrorists while protecting religious freedom and defending our Constitution.”

And Sen. Schumer’s full statement:

“Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight as a grand tradition of America, welcoming immigrants, that has existed since America was founded has been stomped upon, taking in immigrants and refugees is not only humanitarian but has also boosted our economy and created jobs decade after decade. This is one of the most backward and nasty executive orders that the president has issued.”

