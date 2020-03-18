Trump says he expects the US economy will 'pop back like nobody's ever seen before' when the coronavirus pandemic is over

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images US President Donald Trump gestures during a joint-press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit attended by the leaders of the world’s seven richest democracies, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

President Donald Trump told reporters during a White House press conference Tuesday that he expects the economy to recover following the coronavirus pandemic.

“The best thing we can do is get rid of the virus. Once that’s gone, it’s going pop back like nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said of the US economy.

During the press conference, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said the administration is committed to keeping markets open.

US stocks rebounded, recovering some earlier losses, on the hope of a big stimulus from the government.

President Trump said in a press conference Tuesday that he expects the US to rebound when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Many economists are now forecasting an inevitable US recession following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Companies have had to shutter, schools and restaurants are closed, and workers have been sent home to contain the outbreak, weighing on consumers – the cornerstone of the US economy.

Trump’s administration also spoke about other “big” plans to aid workers and the economy in the midst of the fallout. Those plans include help for industries such as airlines that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also told reporters that the administration is looking to “immediately” get cash to Americans who need it.



Mnuchin also commented on US markets, saying that they will remain open for the time being instead of being closed as they were after the terrorist attacks in September 2001.

“We believe in keeping the markets open,” Mnuchin told reporters during the press conference. “Everyone wants them open.”

He continued: “We may get to a point where we shorten the hours if that’s something they need to do. But Americans should know we are going to do everything to make sure that they have access to the money in their banks, to the money in their 401(k)s, and to the money in stocks.”

Markets have been roiled in recent weeks as the coronavirus spread. During the White House press conference Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed as much as 1,000 points, rebounding from the worst rout since 1987, as the Trump administration gave further hope that stimulus will help keep the economy on track.

