Trump turned his police-reform announcement into a rambling campaign rally about jobs, the stock market, and his response to the coronavirus

Evan Vucci/AP Photo President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump’s remarks on a new executive order for police reform turned very random very quickly Tuesday afternoon when he veered off script.

Trump initially stuck to reading the teleprompter, outlining how choke holds will be banned unless a police officer’s life is in danger.

But then he called school choice “the civil-rights issue of our time,” complimented doctors on an AIDS vaccine that does not exist, praised the stock market, and once again blamed China for the coronavirus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In an address about a new executive order for police reform, President Donald Trump went into campaign-rally mode.

Trump briefly stuck to the script on the teleprompter, outlining how choke holds would be banned unless a police officer’s life is in danger and encouraging departments to raise their use-of-force standards.

He then started riffing, saying former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden did nothing for police reform – even though they did and the Trump administration reversed many of those measures – before going into his usual rotation of random topics that he hits during campaign rallies.

The president has moved from talking about police reform to praising police for bravery on 9/11 and then talking about funding for HBCUs/"school choice." This speech has been given many times by him, and isn't specific to this event. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 16, 2020

Trump touted how great he made the economy before the coronavirus hit and how it would be “better than ever before.”

He praised doctors for an AIDS vaccine that does not exist, later adding a line about therapeutics after apparently realising his mistake.

“They have come up with the AIDS vaccine,” Trump said, adding, “The therapeutic for AIDS – AIDS was a death sentence and now people live a life with a pill.”

He touted his administration’s efforts to boost funding for historically Black colleges and universities and called school choice “the civil-rights issue of our time” as well as the “civil-rights statement of the year, of the decade and probably beyond.”

The president occasionally returned to the subject at hand, but he leaned much more heavily into praising police and calling for “law and order” rather than expressing sympathy for protesters and the Black community.

“Americans want law and order,” Trump said. “They demand law and order. They may not say it; they may not be talking about it, but that’s what they want. Some of them don’t even know that that’s what they want. But that’s what they want.”

Trump also went on a tangent about 9/11, complimenting first responders for their bravery on a day when he bragged about having the tallest building in lower Manhattan after the towers fell.

"Police officers run straight toward this incredible harm. Take the World Trade Center. They ran straight into the Twin Towers of 9/11." — Trump pic.twitter.com/asmLPgiw2W — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2020

As he waxed poetic about the pre-coronavirus economy, Trump said, “Everybody was thrilled. Everybody had – just about – high-paying jobs.”

He bragged about a rebound in retail sales and returned to his typically optimistic rhetoric on bouncing back from the coronavirus.

“I always say, even without [a vaccine], [the coronavirus] goes away,” Trump said. “But if we had the vaccine, and we will, if we had therapeutic or cure – one thing sort of blends into the other – it will be a fantastic day, and I think that’s gonna happen, and it’s gonna happen very soon.”

After he signed the executive order while flanked by various law-enforcement representatives, Trump left the Rose Garden without taking any questions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.