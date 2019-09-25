Trump ramps up his criticisms of China's trade policies as tariff escalations loom

Reuters

President Donald Trump sharply criticised the Chinese trade policies his administration has sought to address on Tuesday, a day after the two sides announced a date to resume negotiations in early October.

“Not only has China declined to adopt promised reforms, it has embraced an economic model, dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property,” Trump said at the United Nations General Assembly. “And also trade secrets, on a grand scale.”

Even as the effects of the trade dispute grow increasingly evident in both of the largest economies, Trump has downplayed the prospect of an imminent trade deal and repeatedly suggested that one might not be reached until after the 2020 elections in November.

The Office of the US Trade Representative said deputy-level trade meetings that took place last week were “productive,” but the Trump administration has struggled to win concrete concessions from China on structural issues.

“Hopefully we can reach an agreement that will be beneficial for both countries,” Trump said. “But as I have made very clear, I will not accept a bad deal for the American people.”

High-level trade delegations from the two sides are set to gather in Washington the week after next, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced in an interview with Fox Business Network late Monday. Those meetings would come days before sweeping tariff escalations on thousands of products are poised to take effect.

“The president’s been very clear if we can get the right deal, he wants the deal,” Mnuchin said. “If we can’t get the right deal, he’s happy with the tariffs.”

The two sides exempted some tariffs on a small portion of each other’s products last week, though the moves were widely thought to be aimed at domestic interests. Consumers have started to share the concerns of businesses and investors, who warned over the past year that tariffs would raise prices and put jobs at risk.

On Friday, China said it would no longer take trips to US farms in Nebraska and Montana this week as was originally planned. While the visits had been touted by both sides as a gesture of goodwill, Mnuchin said the administration requested they be cancelled.



