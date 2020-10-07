Trump tells his team to end stimulus negotiations until after the election

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump announced in a Tuesday tweet that he told his team to end stimulus negotiations until after the election.

He accused Democrats of “not negotiating in good faith” and rejected their spending proposal.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were in the middle of negotiations that restarted in late September after collapsing in August.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump abruptly announced on Tuesday that he rejected Democrats’ coronavirus relief proposal and told his team to end stimulus negotiations until after the election in November.

The announcement came less than a day after he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre despite still having COVID-19.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

…request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $US2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” he said. “We made a very generous offer of $US1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith.”

He added that he was “looking to the future of our Country” and that he had told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to instead focus on confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Stocks fell sharply after Trump’s announcement, with the Dow Jones industrial average plummeting 400 points.

The president’s comments were a remarkable shift in his position on a coronavirus aid package from only three days ago; on Saturday, he tweeted that the US needed another federal rescue package.

“OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE,” he wrote.

In recent weeks, pressure has mounted on Congress to forge a new economic relief package. Millions of Americans are out of work and struggling to afford food and rent. And many economists have prodded lawmakers to authorise additional spending to bolster an economy undergoing a shaky recovery.

About 26.5 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits, drawing only 30% to 50% of their past wages.

House Democrats last week passed a $US2.2 trillion spending plan â€” a slimmed-down version of a $US3.4 trillion bill they passed in May â€” that would restore the $US600 weekly federal unemployment benefit, provide aid to states and businesses, and send another round of direct payments to Americans.

The Trump administration sought a $US1.6 trillion coronavirus aid package, $US700 billion less than what Democrats wanted. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were in the middle of negotiations that restarted in late September after collapsing in August.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.