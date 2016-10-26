Trump says he's 'been endorsed largely, at least conceptually, by the military'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told a local Florida television station on Monday that he’s been endorsed “largely” by the military, despite much evidence to the contrary.

“I’ve been endorsed by virtually every police department and police group,” Trump told WJXT-TV.

“And I’ve been endorsed largely, at least conceptually, by the military. We’ve had tremendous veteran endorsements because the veterans have been treated so unfairly.”

Trump has indeed been endorsed by several dozen retired generals and admirals, but many of the most well-known military figures alive today — including dozens from within the Republican Party itself — have denounced Trump in strong terms. And Trump has said the US military is a “disaster.”

Still, an NBC News/Survey Monkey poll from September showed that military and veteran voters favour Trump over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

