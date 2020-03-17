Trump encourages Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people to fight the coronavirus outbreak

Associated Press President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump on Monday recommended that Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people as the coronavirus continues its rapid spread across the country.

The Trump administration also recommended that Americans homeschool their children, avoid nonessential travel, and avoid bars and restaurants.

The federal government’s guidelines aren’t mandatory, but they come as many cities and states close nonessential businesses such as theatres, bars, and gyms, require restaurants to provide only delivery and takeout, and prohibit large gatherings. Various states have also closed public schools.

“We’d much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it,” Trump said at a White House briefing, adding that “each and every one of us has a critical role to play in stopping the spread and transmission of the virus.”

Trump announces new guidelines to combat the coronavirus outbreak:

• Start homeschooling if possible

• Avoiding gathering in groups of more than 10 people

• Avoid discretionary travel

• Avoid bars, restaurants, food courts pic.twitter.com/EhQJhJ5E2v — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 16, 2020

